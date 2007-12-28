49ers' Singletary interested in interview with Falcons

ATLANTA -- Mike Singletary would not elaborate Friday on his interest in pursuing the Atlanta Falcons head coach position for a second straight year.
One year ago, Singletary - the San Francisco 49ers' assistant head coach - was a finalist in the Falcons' coach search. The Falcons instead hired Louisville coach Bobby Petrino, who this year quit after only 13 games to take the job at Arkansas.
Singletary said this week he would "absolutely" have interest in the Atlanta job, but on Friday he relayed word through 49ers spokesman Aaron Salkin that he "did not want to address Atlanta at this time."
"He says his mind is focused only on beating Cleveland," Salkin said, referring to San Francisco's final game Sunday.
Singletary was a Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Though he has no experience as a head coach or coordinator, Singletary's playing experience could make him a popular choice with Falcons players embittered by Petrino's sudden exit.
Emmitt Thomas has been the interim head coach for the final three games. The Falcons (3-12), who have lost six straight, end their season Sunday with a home game against Seattle.
Singletary told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday night he would like another interview with the Falcons.
"I want to be a part of building something special," Singletary said. "In all honesty, I think Arthur Blank is the kind of NFL owner you can do that with."
Singletary's agent, Bob LaMonte, did not return an e-mail message on Friday.
