49ers sign punter Mitch Wishnowsky to four-year extension worth up to $13 million

Published: Sep 16, 2022
The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they have signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season. The deal gives Wishnowsky just under $3 million per year, with a total maximum value of $13 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Wishnowsky is entering his fourth season with San Francisco and has played in every regular-season game in that span. Over 50 contests, he's punted 179 times for a total of 7,423 yards, averaging 41.2 yards per boot. He pinned 72 of those punts inside the 20-yard line. In postseason games, Wishnowsky has averaged 40.6 yards on 22 punts, 10 of which landed inside the 20. He's also contributed on kickoffs occasionally, kicking off 214 times for 112 touchbacks.

The 30-year-old from Australia was originally selected by San Francisco in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah. Wishnowsky registered 175 punts for an average of 45.7 yards in his three years as a Ute.

In the 49ers' loss to the Bears last Sunday to open the season, Wishnowsky punted four times, averaging 40.25 yards, with three landing within the 20-yard line.

