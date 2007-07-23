49ers sign Goldson

Goldson (6-2, 208), who was the third of three, fourth-round draft picks by the 49ers in 2007, saw action in 33 games with 28 starts for the University of Washington after transferring from Coffeyville (KS) Community College following the 2003 season. In three seasons at Washington, he tallied 194 tackles, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and 18 passes defensed, while seeing action at both safety and cornerback. With the signing of Goldson, the 49ers now have five of their nine draft picks signed after inking T Joe Staley (1st round), LB Jay Moore (4th round), DT Joe Cohen (4th round) and CB Tarell Brown (5th round).