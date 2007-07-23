49ers sign fourth-round draft pick

Goldson, a safety from Washington who was the third of three fourth-round picks by the 49ers this April, played in 33 games with the Huskies after transferring from Coffeyville (KS) Community College before the 2004 season. In three years at Washington, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Goldson recorded 194 tackles, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 18 passes defended.