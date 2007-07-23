49ers sign fourth-round draft pick

Published: Jul 23, 2007 at 01:50 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -The San Francisco 49ers signed fourth-round draft pick Dashon Goldson on Monday but have yet to come to terms with linebacker Patrick Willis, the 11th overall pick.

Goldson, a safety from Washington who was the third of three fourth-round picks by the 49ers this April, played in 33 games with the Huskies after transferring from Coffeyville (KS) Community College before the 2004 season. In three years at Washington, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Goldson recorded 194 tackles, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 18 passes defended.

Terms of Goldson's deal were not released. He is the fifth of San Francisco's nine draft picks to sign with the team, which opens training camp next Monday.

Meanwhile, the 49ers continue to try to reach a deal with Willis, the first of their two first-round draft picks. San Francisco signed left tackle Joe Staley, the 28th overall pick, to a five-year contract on July 17.

Willis won the Butkus Award as the nation's top college linebacker in 2006 while playing at the University of Mississippi.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

