49ers sign former Bengal Smith to six-year deal

Published: Mar 01, 2008 at 09:07 AM

The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent defensive end Justin Smith on Saturday in a move they hope will bolster their pass rush.

The contract is worth $45 million over six years, including $20 million in guaranteed money, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

Smith, the No. 4 overall pick by Cincinnati in 2001, had 43.5 sacks in seven seasons with the Bengals and was one of the top pass rushers available on the free agent market this season.

After meeting with the 49ers coaching staff and taking a helicopter tour of San Francisco, Smith decided to cancel planned visits to Minnesota and Jacksonville and sign with the 49ers instead.

"The reason I decided to cancel my other visits is meeting with the coaching staff here," Smith said. "From top to bottom it's a first-class organization and when you get in a situation like that it's a no-brainer. I think I'll be a great fit."

The Niners were tied for 21st in the NFL last season with only 31 sacks. Bryant Young, who led the team with 6.5 sacks, retired after the season leaving a big void at defensive end.

Smith had at least five sacks in each of his first six seasons with the Bengals before recording only two last season. He has led the Bengals defensive line in tackles in each of the past six seasons and was designated as the team's franchise player in 2007.

The Niners have been busy so far in the free agency season after going 5-11 last season, signing receiver Isaac Bruce and kick returner Allen Rossum.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans RB Derrick Henry to play vs. Bengals with metal plates in foot, shoe

Derrick Henry is back, officially activated and set to start for the Titans. Take out the hoopla of one of the NFL's best players making a dramatic return for the playoffs, Ian Rapoport writes, and the King will be essentially back to normal. Well, except for having a steel plate in his foot and a metal plate in his shoe.
news

NFL sends memo to remaining playoff teams regarding updated COVID testing cadence

In preparation for this weekend's Divisional Round matchups, the NFL has issued a statement to the remaining eight postseason teams regarding the updated cadence for COVID-19 testing.
news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW