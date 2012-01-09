49ers show plenty of growth over past 5 months

Notes: Harbaugh said the team would not make a roster move on TE Delanie Walker, whose jaw was broken in two places in a win at Seattle on Dec. 24. Harbaugh said Walker has "great powers of healing" and would not rule him out for Saturday. ... Tuesday is the 30th anniversary of "The Catch" - perhaps the most famous moment in 49ers history. Harbaugh recalled watching Dwight Clark catch the game-winning pass from Joe Montana in the NFC championship game against Dallas with his father, who was then as assistant coach at Stanford. "Glad I witnessed one of the greatest plays in the history of the game," he said.