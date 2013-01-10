49ers, Seahawks, Broncos boast top three remaining defenses

This unit is better than it had been in recent seasons, though with a point differential of 226 (easily the biggest margin in the league), the Patriots don't rely on their defense as much as other teams. Rookies have played a very important role; Dont'a Hightower and Tavon Wilson have both played well, while Chandler Jones would have been a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year if he hadn't been hurt. Linebacker Jerod Mayo and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork will be the keys to stopping Houston's running game on Sunday.