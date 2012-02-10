49ers safety Goldson expects to return, says feeling is mutual

Published: Feb 10, 2012 at 04:30 AM

San Francisco 49ersPro Bowl safety Dashon Goldson is scheduled to become a free agent in March, but it doesn't sound like he's going anywhere.

Goldson told radio station KGMZ in the Bay Area on Friday that he wants to return to the 49ers and the feeling is mutual, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Wyche: The future is now

The 2011 campaign has ended ... which means next season is upon us! Steve Wyche has 12 storylines to follow in 2012. More ...

"I think those guys are excited about me being there and I'm sure they want me back," Goldson said. "They've expressed how much they want me back. I want to be back there. Like I said, if I'm not there, I'd be shocked."

Goldson, 27, returned to the 49ers last season on a one-year deal, which the Chronicle reported was worth $1 million in base salary. According to the report, Goldson had previously rejected a five-year contract from the team.

It's possible the 49ers could use the franchise tag on Goldson, which is expected to be worth around $6.4 million for safeties.

Goldson was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after tying with Carlos Rodgers for the team lead with six interceptions. He has been a full-time starter the last three seasons, starting all 46 games he has played.

