49ers reward GM Trent Baalke with 3-year extension

Not only did Baalke hire away NFL Coach of the Year Jim Harbaugh from nearby Stanford in January 2011, in perhaps his best signing of all, he also acquired All-Pro placekicker David Akers and brought in two Pro Bowl defensive backs - re-signing safety Dashon Goldson and adding cornerback Carlos Rogers. Not to mention safety Donte Whitner, who dealt his share of blows in a victory against the favored Saints in the NFC divisional round.