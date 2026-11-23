An inevitable split is finally taking place.

The San Francisco 49ers released wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday, per the league transaction wire. He is now subject to waivers.

Aiyuk's release marks the end of a tumultuous relationship that spanned six-plus seasons and deteriorated to the point that the club placed the wide receiver on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025 -- a list he remained on through November 2026, at which point Aiyuk hired agent Drew Rosenhaus and met with the 49ers on Nov. 6 before being reinstated on Nov. 9.

In the months prior, with the wide receiver doing nothing to change his "left squad" status, San Francisco didn't need to make any decisions. Once he came back, the 49ers were granted a two-week roster exemption. That exemption was set to expire on Monday, prompting the inevitable release.

Cutting Aiyuk was a transaction put into motion long ago before it entered a monthslong holding pattern. Head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted at the end of March that the 49ers were in no rush to make it happen. General manager John Lynch echoed those sentiments when Aiyuk remained a Niner following April's draft, imploring potential Aiyuk suitors to give him a call and telling reporters he had no plans to release the wideout "anytime soon."

Few would have envisioned how long it ultimately took for a the sides to part ways, though, as the subsequent months were littered with complicating factors beyond Aiyuk not formally filing reinstatement paperwork.

It became public knowledge on June 3 that the Santa Clara County (California) District Attorney's office issued an arrest warrant for Aiyuk, alleging he committed misdemeanor exhibition of speed on or about Dec. 20, 2025. The development stemmed from a December incident in which Aiyuk posted a YouTube video driving over 100 mph through Santa Clara near Levi's Stadium, home of the 49ers. Hours after the news of his warrant, Aiyuk posted pictures and a video of him at a race track on Instagram.

Aiyuk again posted to Instagram four days later, this time sharing a roughly 90-second video during which he called the 49ers "little-ass boys" and told them to "stop running from the bill." In yet another Instagram video on June 9, Aiyuk insulted San Francisco by claiming the team was "stupid" and mad for previously paying him "$50 million in eight months." An endless onslaught of social media posts from Aiyuk followed in the months afterward, with several notable ones featuring Aiyuk seemingly trying to will himself to the Commanders.

To whatever degree Aiyuk's extracurriculars had an impact on San Francisco's ability to move him, a trade never came to fruition.