Niners release WR Brandon Aiyuk, ending monthslong saga
An inevitable split is finally taking place.
The San Francisco 49ers released wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday, per the league transaction wire. He is now subject to waivers.
Aiyuk's release marks the end of a tumultuous relationship that spanned six-plus seasons and deteriorated to the point that the club placed the wide receiver on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025 -- a list he remained on through November 2026, at which point Aiyuk hired agent Drew Rosenhaus and met with the 49ers on Nov. 6 before being reinstated on Nov. 9.
In the months prior, with the wide receiver doing nothing to change his "left squad" status, San Francisco didn't need to make any decisions. Once he came back, the 49ers were granted a two-week roster exemption. That exemption was set to expire on Monday, prompting the inevitable release.
Cutting Aiyuk was a transaction put into motion long ago before it entered a monthslong holding pattern. Head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted at the end of March that the 49ers were in no rush to make it happen. General manager John Lynch echoed those sentiments when Aiyuk remained a Niner following April's draft, imploring potential Aiyuk suitors to give him a call and telling reporters he had no plans to release the wideout "anytime soon."
Few would have envisioned how long it ultimately took for a the sides to part ways, though, as the subsequent months were littered with complicating factors beyond Aiyuk not formally filing reinstatement paperwork.
It became public knowledge on June 3 that the Santa Clara County (California) District Attorney's office issued an arrest warrant for Aiyuk, alleging he committed misdemeanor exhibition of speed on or about Dec. 20, 2025. The development stemmed from a December incident in which Aiyuk posted a YouTube video driving over 100 mph through Santa Clara near Levi's Stadium, home of the 49ers. Hours after the news of his warrant, Aiyuk posted pictures and a video of him at a race track on Instagram.
Aiyuk again posted to Instagram four days later, this time sharing a roughly 90-second video during which he called the 49ers "little-ass boys" and told them to "stop running from the bill." In yet another Instagram video on June 9, Aiyuk insulted San Francisco by claiming the team was "stupid" and mad for previously paying him "$50 million in eight months." An endless onslaught of social media posts from Aiyuk followed in the months afterward, with several notable ones featuring Aiyuk seemingly trying to will himself to the Commanders.
To whatever degree Aiyuk's extracurriculars had an impact on San Francisco's ability to move him, a trade never came to fruition.
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A first-round pick of the Niners in 2020, Aiyuk was an immediate contributor who truly broke out from 2022 to 2023, contributing 153 receptions for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns across those two campaigns. He sought a new deal during the '24 offseason and staged a hold-in for most of that preseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers even had a deal in place to acquire him before Aiyuk eventually agreed to terms on a four-year extension to stay in The Bay.
The drama was far from over after that. Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL seven games into his new deal, after which he once more became a popular name in offseason trade rumors. He again remained with the 49ers for the 2025 season, but he never played another down for them.
He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of 2025 training camp. At one point, Shanahan indicated Aiyuk was targeting a Week 6, 2025 return -- only Week 6 came and went seemingly without any progress.
In November of that year, it was reported that the team had voided the 2026 guaranteed money in Aiyuk's contract. A month later, San Francisco made the aforementioned decision to designate him as having left the team, and, in January, Lynch said it was "safe to say" Aiyuk had played his last snap as a Niner, explaining the receiver previously stopped coming to the facility or communicating with the team.
Aiyuk's talent is undeniable. He has 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns on 294 catches across 69 career games, sporting a healthy 14.6 yards per reception. However, the manner in which he became available could give plenty of teams pause.
Whatever his problems with San Francisco, he essentially no-showed himself out of town, made a mockery of the process and hasn't played in an NFL game since October 2024.
Clubs must weigh the good with the bad when choosing whether or not to court the oft-disgruntled wideout.