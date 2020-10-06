49ers releasing wide receiver Mohamed Sanu after three games

For the second time in a little over a month, ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ is unemployed.

San Francisco is releasing the receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. With the 49ers emerging from their multiple injuries at the position, San Francisco is going younger and cutting loose the veteran Sanu.

Sanu was released by New England before the start of the regular season after he never quite lived up to the expectation set for him when the Patriots landed him in a mid-season trade. Sanu caught 59 passes in a season split between Atlanta and New England, with just 26 of those receptions coming in New England for 207 yards and one score.

Sanu caught one pass for nine yards with the Niners.