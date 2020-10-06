NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

49ers releasing wide receiver Mohamed Sanu after three games

Published: Oct 06, 2020 at 01:53 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

For the second time in a little over a month, ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ is unemployed.

San Francisco is releasing the receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. With the 49ers emerging from their multiple injuries at the position, San Francisco is going younger and cutting loose the veteran Sanu.

Sanu was released by New England before the start of the regular season after he never quite lived up to the expectation set for him when the Patriots landed him in a mid-season trade. Sanu caught 59 passes in a season split between Atlanta and New England, with just 26 of those receptions coming in New England for 207 yards and one score.

Sanu caught one pass for nine yards with the Niners.

He'll again be available for a team in need of a veteran receiver, an unusual option for any needy organization at this point in October.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers to permit fans at Heinz Field this Sunday; Bengals to increase attendance to 12,000

The state of Ohio has approved a variance allowing the Bengals to host 12,000 spectators at each of their six remaining home games this season, the team announced Tuesday. 
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

An MRI confirmed Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard tore his Achilles tendon, Ian Rapoport reported.  Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Patriots RB James White 'still trying to process everything' after tragic death of father

A tough year has become especially difficult for James White, who returned to action Monday night with a heavy heart. White had been away from football since he lost his father in a tragic car accident on Sept. 20 that also hospitalized his mother. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Dolphins vs. 49ers

Brian Flores has checked the tape, and he's sticking with what he knows for Week 5. A day after telling reporters he would "presume" ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ would be the Dolphins' starter this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, Flores' staff made it official. 
news

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for second straight day

The Tennessee Titans are moving closer to being able to reopen after an outbreak of COVID-19 shut them down. For the second straight day there have been no positive tests.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan introduces himself to NFL with 3-touchdown outburst

Packers tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ has been in the NFL since 2017, but Monday night was his official introduction to the football world.
news

Chiefs, Patriots conclude very 'different' week on Monday night

After positive COVID-19 tests from Patriots QB Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu, the Chiefs-Patriots game scheduled for Sunday was postponed until Monday. "It's different, but we're expecting different this year," K.C. coach Andy Reid said of preparations. 
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones aggravates hamstring injury in loss to Packers

After being considered questionable entering "Monday Night Football," Julio Jones did not return for the second half after aggravating his previous hamstring injury.
news

What we learned from Chiefs, Packers wins on Monday 

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a defeat of the New England Patriots that ended an arduous week for both. 
news

Week 4 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs; Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

The official inactive players for Monday night's games between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers
news

NFL stresses new COVID-19 protocols in memo; violations causing schedule adjustments could result in forfeiture of games

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to all 32 teams Monday detailing new COVID-19 protocols, stressing that "compliance is mandatory."
