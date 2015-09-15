Around the NFL

49ers' Reggie Bush (calf strain) week-to-week

Published: Sep 15, 2015 at 11:37 AM

Carlos Hyde's breakout performance wasn't the only running back news out of San Francisco from Monday night.

NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Tuesday, per a source briefed on the injury, that running back Reggie Bush is week-to-week with a calf strain that he suffered in the first quarter of the 49ers' 20-3 win over the Vikings.

Bush was carted off the field after compiling just two carries for eight yards. His absence paved the way for a monster night from Hyde and also freed up some carries for Rugby League transplant Jarryd Hayne.

With Bush out, the Niners will need consistent production out of Hyde and Hayne in road clashes with the Steelers and Cardinals. Colin Kaepernick looked fine Monday night, but he sorely needs a stable running game to balance the offense against those formidable fronts. Without Bush in the arsenal, the young backs will have to carry the load.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup. Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans waiving veteran LB Zach Cunningham

The Texans are cutting ties with another veteran starter. Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham. He is subject to waivers.
news

Ja'Marr Chase on recent struggles: 'I would love to move around more' to 'open up' Bengals' offense

The Bengals' offense is among the NFL's most explosive, but a key piston in its engine -- rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- isn't firing. The rookie wideout has a suggestion for how that can change.
news

Washington places TE Logan Thomas (knee) on injured reserve again, ending his season

Logan Thomas' season is over. Washington placed its star tight end on injured reserve Wednesday for the second time this year. Thomas exited Sunday's win over the Raiders with a knee injury. 
news

Giants prepping QB Jake Fromm to start vs. Chargers if Mike Glennon (concussion) not cleared

The Giants have begun preparation for their Week 14 matchup with the Chargers by gearing up backup QBs ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ and ﻿Brian Lewerke﻿ to play meaningful snaps.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Lions QB Jared Goff among NFL Players of the Week

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles signal-caller Justin Herbert led the way in the Week 13 Players of the Week honor roll. 
news

Jimmy Graham didn't take offense to Aaron Rodgers' 'I own you' comment: 'We've just got to stop them'

Aaron Rodgers sealed Green Bay's Week 6 win over Chicago by yelling "I own you" at Bears fans. Ahead of Sunday night's rematch, Bears TE Jimmy Graham conceded that he's been known to say something similar to opponents after scoring.
news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a torn labrum on Sunday and will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

WR Kenny Stills waived by Saints five days after key drop

Less than a week removed from a dropped pass that resulted in an interception, wide receiver ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ won't get a chance to atone for it in New Orleans as he was waived by the club Tuesday. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says toe injury is improving after bye week

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received a second opinion on his injured toe during his team's bye week and said Tuesday the biggest key to his recovery is rest.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Vikings activated their best cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday Night's matchup with the Steelers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW