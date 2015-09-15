49ers' Reggie Bush (calf strain) week-to-week

Carlos Hyde's breakout performance wasn't the only running back news out of San Francisco from Monday night.
NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Tuesday, per a source briefed on the injury, that running back Reggie Bush is week-to-week with a calf strain that he suffered in the first quarter of the 49ers' 20-3 win over the Vikings.
Bush was carted off the field after compiling just two carries for eight yards. His absence paved the way for a monster night from Hyde and also freed up some carries for Rugby League transplant Jarryd Hayne.
With Bush out, the Niners will need consistent production out of Hyde and Hayne in road clashes with the Steelers and Cardinals. Colin Kaepernick looked fine Monday night, but he sorely needs a stable running game to balance the offense against those formidable fronts. Without Bush in the arsenal, the young backs will have to carry the load.