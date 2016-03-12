Around the NFL

49ers re-sign kicker Phil Dawson to one-year deal

Published: Mar 12, 2016 at 01:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

While the 49ers are open to trading quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Phil Dawson is staying put.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the team re-signed their reliable kicker to a one-year, $3.1 million, fully guaranteed contract, per a source involved in the deal.

Dawson, 41, pegged 24 of his 27 field goals last season and missed only one of his 21 PATs. After a long, successful run with the Cleveland Browns, he's brought stability to San Francisco's kicking game over the past three years.

Dawson still has a strong leg -- he was 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards in 2015 -- and remains one of the game's better special-teamers. The Niners still have plenty of roster questions, but kicker isn't one of them.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: QB Brock Purdy has 'had no arm troubles' in return from UCL surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to hit the marks in his return from offseason UCL elbow surgery. After the first week of training camp, coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that Purdy "had no arm troubles."

news

CB Eli Apple: 'All love' with WR Tyreek Hill after signing with Dolphins

Cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had beef, but now teammates on the Miami Dolphins, Apple said Sunday everything is copacetic with Hill. "We all good. It's all love. We're on the same team. All love," said Apple.

news

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux aiming to 'be great' in 2023: 'Last year's film kind of disgusts me'

Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is focused on being "great" this year rather than fixating on numbers, telling reporters he's disgusted with what he put on film as a rookie.

news

Jets legend Joe Namath praises Aaron Rodgers for taking pay cut: It's a 'great exhibition of his character'

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had Jets fans on a high since his April trade to New York, but Gang Green legends like Joe Namath seem to be buzzing over him, as well.

news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Sunday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Sunday.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Sean Payton's comments on Nathaniel Hackett-era Broncos 'way out of line'

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers got a word in on Sean Payton's negative comments on the Nathaniel Hackett-led Broncos, saying the current Broncos coach "needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

news

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula attends first practice since 2022 cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula, who has been out of the public eye since suffering a cardiac arrest in June of 2022, was in attendance for Sunday's practice.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to terms on new one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The Minnesota Vikings and pass rusher Danielle Hunter have agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon cracks down on avoiding training camp fights: 'It's a non-negotiable'

The Cardinals are fighting against the odds after going 4-13 last season while losing quarterback Kyler Murray to an ACL tear that still has no timetable for return. According to head coach Jonathan Gannon, one place the fighting will not carry over is between teammates.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay has 'great understanding' with Matt Patricia: 'Me and him talked man to man'

The history between Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and new senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia is apparently water under the bridge they hope leads to a Super Bowl.

news

Rams RB Sony Michel retiring after five NFL seasons

Rams running back Sony Michel informed head coach Sean McVay on Saturday morning that he has decided to retire, ending both his second stint with the Rams and his stay in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More