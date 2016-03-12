49ers re-sign kicker Phil Dawson to one-year deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the team re-signed their reliable kicker to a one-year, $3.1 million, fully guaranteed contract, per a source involved in the deal.
Dawson, 41, pegged 24 of his 27 field goals last season and missed only one of his 21 PATs. After a long, successful run with the Cleveland Browns, he's brought stability to San Francisco's kicking game over the past three years.
Dawson still has a strong leg -- he was 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards in 2015 -- and remains one of the game's better special-teamers. The Niners still have plenty of roster questions, but kicker isn't one of them.