49ers RB Gore to replace Rams' Jackson in Pro Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore has been added to the NFC squad for the Pro Bowl, replacing injured Rams running back Steven Jackson.
Jackson nursed a troublesome back for much of the season.
Gore will join three teammates in the Jan. 31 game in Miami: tight end Vernon Davis, punter Andy Lee and linebacker Patrick Willis -- giving the team its most Pro Bowlers since sending six players after the 2002 season.
Gore is headed to his second Pro Bowl after also going in 2006. He ran for 1,120 yards and matched a franchise record with 10 rushing touchdowns for the Niners (8-8) this season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press