49ers RB Gore to miss three weeks with ankle injury

Published: Sep 28, 2009 at 11:23 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore is expected to miss three weeks because of a right ankle strain.

The 49ers said Monday night that the strain was revealed during an MRI.

Gore injured the ankle on his only carry during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He left the game after a four-yard gain and did not return.

Gore was taken to the locker room on a cart, but X-rays revealed no broken bones.

The team says the injury is not related to the ankle sprain Gore sustained during his 207-yard rushing performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 20.

Gore will miss Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams and next week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. His place in the lineup will be taken by rookie Glen Coffee, who rushed for 54 yards on 25 carries at Minnesota.

The 49ers have their bye week Oct. 18, and Gore is expected to return for their Oct. 25 game at Houston.

San Francisco also said tackle Joe Staley is day-to-day with a bruised right thigh and safety Reggie Smith has a strained right groin that will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Broncos WR Travis Fulgham looking to rebound: 'My game is still here. I can take over a game if I want to'

Broncos wide receiver Travis Fulgham is fighting for a roster spot. Although his short-lived hot streak in 2020 may be fading into memory, the Denver pass-catcher is confident he can still take over a game.

news

Giants' backup QB Davis Webb: Daniel Jones is 'the smartest quarterback I've been around'

During Davis Webb's first stint with the Giants, he played backup to one of the great quarterbacks in Eli Manning. Now, Webb says he think the Giants' current QB Daniel Jones actually surpasses the two-time Super Bowl champion in some ways.

news

Browns signing RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year deal worth up to $2.4 million

The Cleveland Browns and running back D'Ernest Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with more than $900,000 in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW