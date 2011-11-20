49ers RB Gore good to go; Cards QB Skelton to start for Kolb

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 05:51 AM

As expected, San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore is active for Sunday's tilt against Arizona, while the Cardinals will play a third straight week without quarterback Kevin Kolb.

Gore hyperextended his right knee during the Niners' Week 10 win over the New York Giants and did not return to practice this week until Thursday. Gore went down early against the Giants and finished the game with just six carries for zero yards -- his first career game without a yard.

Defensive tackle Ray McDonald (hamstring) also is active. Gore and McDonald were questionable on Friday's injury report.

Quarterback John Skelton will start his third straight game for the Cardinals, as Kolb continues to labor through a bad turf toe injury sustained Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens. Kolb, previously listed as questionable, practiced on a limited basis throughout the week.

Skelton is 2-0 as a starter this year for the Cardinals.

Cardinals running back Beanie Wells (knee) is active, while tight end Todd Heap (hamstring) will not play.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Sunday game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Chargers-Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down five things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Seahawks-49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers on on Saturday to open Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Patriots announce they have begun extension talks with LB coach Jerod Mayo, will begin offensive coordinator interviews

The New England Patriots issued a press release Thursday stating negotiations have begun to retain linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and interviews for potential offensive coordinators will commence next week.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets injury update on sprained knee: I can't give '100% of myself to my guys'

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted that the PCL injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Broncos is a "grade 2 sprain on the borderline of" a grade 3 sprain. He also has inflammation around the knee, and it remains unstable, Jackson added.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE