49ers RB Gore good to go; Cards QB Skelton to start for Kolb

As expected, San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore is active for Sunday's tilt against Arizona, while the Cardinals will play a third straight week without quarterback Kevin Kolb.
Gore hyperextended his right knee during the Niners' Week 10 win over the New York Giants and did not return to practice this week until Thursday. Gore went down early against the Giants and finished the game with just six carries for zero yards -- his first career game without a yard.
Defensive tackle Ray McDonald (hamstring) also is active. Gore and McDonald were questionable on Friday's injury report.
Quarterback John Skelton will start his third straight game for the Cardinals, as Kolb continues to labor through a bad turf toe injury sustained Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens. Kolb, previously listed as questionable, practiced on a limited basis throughout the week.
Cardinals running back Beanie Wells (knee) is active, while tight end Todd Heap (hamstring) will not play.