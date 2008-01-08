49ers, Raiders staffs to coach at the Senior Bowl

MOBILE. Ala. -- The San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders have been named coaching staffs for the two teams of top senior NFL Draft prospects that will participate in the 2008 Under Armour Senior Bowl, bowl officials have announced.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Nolan and his staff will coach the Senior Bowl's South team for the third straight year, while Lane Kiffin and his Raiders staff will coach the North.
The 59th annual Under Armour Senior Bowl is scheduled for January 26, 2008, in Mobile's Ladd-Peebles Stadium.