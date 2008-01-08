49ers, Raiders staffs to coach at the Senior Bowl

Published: Jan 08, 2008 at 11:43 AM

MOBILE. Ala. -- The San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders have been named coaching staffs for the two teams of top senior NFL Draft prospects that will participate in the 2008 Under Armour Senior Bowl, bowl officials have announced.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Nolan and his staff will coach the Senior Bowl's South team for the third straight year, while Lane Kiffin and his Raiders staff will coach the North.

The 59th annual Under Armour Senior Bowl is scheduled for January 26, 2008, in Mobile's Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons

New Orleans is firing offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Carmichael has held the position since 2009, continuing in the role through the transition from Sean Payton to current head coach Dennis Allen in 2022. 
news

VIDEO: Predicting Player Injury with the Digital Athlete

news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Goal is to have QB Tua Tagovailoa in Miami 'long-term'

The Miami Dolphins' swift playoff exit jumpstarted offseason questions swirling around the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former first-round pick heads into the final year of his rookie contract, a fifth-year option set to pay $23.171 million in 2024. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday that the club plans for Tagovailoa to be the QB "long-term."
news

Najee Harris: Steelers need to be 'more disciplined,' calls for 'in-house' changes in wake of playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday extended the Steelers' playoff drought to seven seasons without a postseason win, the longest by a Pittsburgh squad since 1970. Running back Najee Harris has been around for two of those playoff losses and couldn't bite his tongue following Monday's thrashing.