49ers QB Smith denies reports, says three-year deal close

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 07:28 AM

San Francisco quarterback Alex Smith said he is happy with the three-year contract being offered by the 49ers and is nearing a deal on the eve of free agency, CBS5 in San Francisco reported Sunday.

2012's notable free agents

Matt Flynn highlights a group of intriguing players waiting to hit the free agent market. Here's a list of some of the more notable ones. More ...

Calling reports of his demand for a five-year contract "completely false," Smith told CBS5 that his agent is finalizing the details of the deal.

"It's going," Smith said, via CBS5. "They know I want to be back. I think they want me back. It's just a matter of working out the details…I'm just waiting for it to get done."

Niners owner and CEO Jed York sounded confident, too.

"Alex is trying to figure out what he wants to do," York said, via the San Jose Mercury News on Monday. "Good conversations going back and forth."

If a deal isn't reached, Smith, 27, will become a free agent Tuesday after the best year of his career, leading the 49ers to an NFC West title and a trip to the conference championship game. Smith threw for a career-high 3,144 yards with 17 touchdowns to five interceptions in 2011 as the 49ers finished 13-3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL free agency:  Baker Mayfield's future; Wednesday's winners and losers

What's next for Baker Mayfield and the Browns after the QB seemed to say goodbye to Cleveland? Gregg Rosenthal explains. Plus, free agency winners and losers on the first day of the league year.
news

Buccaneers, WR Chris Godwin agree to three-year, $60M deal

Chris Godwin and the Buccaneers have agreed to a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert signing with Dolphins, reuniting with Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins are expected to sign former 49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW