49ers QB Smith denies reports, says three-year deal close

San Francisco quarterback Alex Smith said he is happy with the three-year contract being offered by the 49ers and is nearing a deal on the eve of free agency, CBS5 in San Francisco reported Sunday.
Calling reports of his demand for a five-year contract "completely false," Smith told CBS5 that his agent is finalizing the details of the deal.
"It's going," Smith said, via CBS5. "They know I want to be back. I think they want me back. It's just a matter of working out the details…I'm just waiting for it to get done."
Niners owner and CEO Jed York sounded confident, too.
"Alex is trying to figure out what he wants to do," York said, via the San Jose Mercury News on Monday. "Good conversations going back and forth."
If a deal isn't reached, Smith, 27, will become a free agent Tuesday after the best year of his career, leading the 49ers to an NFC West title and a trip to the conference championship game. Smith threw for a career-high 3,144 yards with 17 touchdowns to five interceptions in 2011 as the 49ers finished 13-3.