49ers offense stacked with fantasy potential

Injuries to some of Kaepernick's best weapons in the passing game didn't help, especially wideout Michael Crabtree who missed the first 11 games with an Achilles injury. In the five regular season games that he did play in, Crabtree was held to just one touchdown and only eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark once. For a receiver who put up over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns one season prior, Crabtree clearly wasn't playing at 100 percent. "I was fast enough to be on the field," he said, "but I wasn't me." He's healthy now, is currently being drafted in the fifth round of NFL.com fantasy drafts and has WR1 upside.