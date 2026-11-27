SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- When San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz got bent the wrong way and suffered a broken left ankle Sunday night, there were two people on the 49ers who didn't get emotional: Vederian Lowe -- the backup who had to get his helmet and come in to the game -- and McKivitz.

He was helped onto the cart and stared blankly as teammates walked over to console and hug him.

"He's supertough, toughest guy I've ever seen," center Jake Brendel said. "It's just amazing; he was just telling guys, 'Hey, man, make sure you finish this game. Don't let this distract you.'"

When Lowe approached him, McKivitz yelled, "Go kick some ass."

And Lowe did, as the 49ers quickly regrouped and drove down the field for a touchdown and 21-10 lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

"Colton wasn't thinking about himself at all, just getting the win, and that helped reset it for me," Brendel said. "It sucks that he went down, and it's brutal the way that it happened. But at the end of the day, we're paid to play a game and we're paid to win games."

Lowe, signed as a free agent in March after he started 25 games in three seasons for the New England Patriots, just became one of the more important players on the 9-1 49ers. Entering the game against the blitz-happy Vikings was no picnic. Playing the Seattle Seahawks' daunting front line Sunday won't be, either.

"I am just going in there and doing my job, trying not to overthink things," Lowe, 27, said. "Sunday, I wanted to make sure that I went in and showed my coaches and my teammates that I'm capable of stepping up when my number's called."

Lowe had a false start penalty on that first drive and then didn't give up any quarterback pressures in 19 passing plays the rest of the way.

"He played real well," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "That's why we brought him here. That's why we targeted him as a swing tackle."

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Lowe took most of his swing tackle practice reps on the left side. But he consumed a huge playbook and was mentally ready to come in on either side.

"I knew what I was getting myself into coming here," Lowe said. "I have the utmost respect for everybody in this organization, and it's a very tough organization to play for, but it's also very rewarding."

Why is it so tough?

"We play hard," Lowe said. "It's a very tough system, but it's a great system. And we have so many good players -- Fred (Warner), Trent (Williams), Christian (McCaffrey), Brock (Purdy) … and everybody's expected to do their best every single day.

"And I just want to give those guys the best opportunity to win."

The Illinois product was drafted in the fifth round by the Vikings in 2022 and then traded the next year to the Patriots for a sixth-rounder.

Lowe missed training camp with a high ankle sprain, but his 49ers teammates were impressed by his preparedness.

"He is supersmart," Brendel said. "He was asking me questions that guys don't usually ask me until their third year in the system. Usually, backup tackles kind of just float around and think they can just get it down physically when they are called on. This guy is starting caliber."

McKivitz, Brendel, left tackle Williams and right guard Dominick Puni have been playing together for three years. They have taken second-year left guard Connor Colby under their wing and helped cover for him at times.

And the beat must go on against a Seahawks defensive line that tormented the 49ers in the playoffs last season. McKivitz and company had more success in the 32-29 win in Seattle last month but now face the possibility of playing without quarterback Purdy, who missed a second straight day of practice Thursday with a sprained ankle.

"Seattle's defensive front is so disciplined, and they don't give up big plays," Lowe said. "I have watched the film and saw how we were effective in the passing game (in the 32-29 win) and what they have done since that game."

Just like McKivitz would have done.

"Colton means a lot to his team, and I want to make sure I do right by him," Lowe said, "performing to the high standard that he and the rest of the offensive line has set."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.