49ers' Nick Bosa eyes return; Christian McCaffrey could play despite hamstring injury

The San Francisco 49ers could have defensive end Nick Bosa back on the field for the first time in seven weeks on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and running back Christian McCaffrey could play, too, despite a left hamstring injury that cropped up in Week 7.

Coming out of the 49ers' bye week, Bosa practiced Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left calf in practice six weeks ago and was listed as a limited participant.

"I feel great," he said. "I'm ready to go."

McCaffrey and wide receiver Mike Evans, who is battling right Achilles tendinitis, did not practice Wednesday, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the team hopes McCaffrey will be able to practice on a limited basis Thursday.

McCaffrey, whose leg went "dead" in the game against the Atlanta Falcons with what he first thought was a thigh injury, sounded confident about his chances to face the Raiders.

"I had no idea (it was a hamstring injury)," he said Wednesday. "Sometimes the adrenaline and all these other things can get to you. … It wasn't too bad. Having the bye week was awesome. But now I feel great."

Deebo Samuel is not likely to return this week as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury suffered in Week 5 at Seattle, but fellow wide receiver Demarcus Robinson could play after practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 2 against Miami. Shanahan said Evans "made a lot of progress" over the bye week, while Samuel seems a little further off.

The 49ers have been so depleted at wide receiver that they nearly traded for old friend Jauan Jennings. Shanahan indicated the team agreed to the framework of a trade with Minnesota, saying he arranged a FaceTime call with Jennings through the Vikings.

"We love Jauan," Shanahan said: "He ended up saying he was happy with where he was. It wasn't just like a definite no at first, but he was like, 'Man, Kyle, I'm pretty happy here, I'm liking stuff.' When I heard the way he talked, and with where we're at, I agreed with him."

The team also opened the practice window for cornerback Nate Hobbs (groin), while safety Marques Sigle (ankle) returned to practice. Both were listed as limited on Wednesday, as was nickelback Upton Stout.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.