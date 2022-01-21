49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols, paving the way for his availability against the Green Bay Packers in Saturday's Divisional Round playoff game. Bosa has no injury designation ahead of the Packers game, according to a team release.

Bosa missed most of the second half of the 49ers' playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys last week due to a concussion. He was injured in a collision with teammate D.J. Jones on a pass rush early in the third quarter, and drew a holding call for one of Dallas' 14 penalties on the day.

Bosa's presence, as the 49ers' top defender, will be crucial for defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans' efforts to pressure star Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. According to Next Gen Stats, the gap between Rodgers' passer rating when not pressured (122.6) and when pressured (53.9) is the largest in the NFL. A big day from Bosa could exploit that variance, as his 32 QB hits on the season ranked him tied for second in the league.

Over the second half of the season, Bosa has primarily lined up on the left edge, which would pit him against Packers right tackle Billy Turner for most of Saturday's game (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). Turner was Green Bay's starter at RT through Week 14, but hasn't played since due to a knee injury and a subsequent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Turner, however, was a full participant in practice this week.

Bosa rebounded from a season-ending ACL tear in 2020 to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2021, amassing a career-high 15.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 21 tackles for loss. The former No. 2 overall draft pick ranks as the No. 5 edge rusher in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.