49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

Published: Jan 21, 2022 at 05:07 PM
Chase Goodbread

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols, paving the way for his availability against the Green Bay Packers in Saturday's Divisional Round playoff game. Bosa has no injury designation ahead of the Packers game, according to a team release.

Bosa missed most of the second half of the 49ers' playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys last week due to a concussion. He was injured in a collision with teammate D.J. Jones on a pass rush early in the third quarter, and drew a holding call for one of Dallas' 14 penalties on the day. 

Bosa's presence, as the 49ers' top defender, will be crucial for defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans' efforts to pressure star Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. According to Next Gen Stats, the gap between Rodgers' passer rating when not pressured (122.6) and when pressured (53.9) is the largest in the NFL. A big day from Bosa could exploit that variance, as his 32 QB hits on the season ranked him tied for second in the league.

Over the second half of the season, Bosa has primarily lined up on the left edge, which would pit him against Packers right tackle Billy Turner for most of Saturday's game (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). Turner was Green Bay's starter at RT through Week 14, but hasn't played since due to a knee injury and a subsequent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Turner, however, was a full participant in practice this week.

Bosa rebounded from a season-ending ACL tear in 2020 to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2021, amassing a career-high 15.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 21 tackles for loss. The former No. 2 overall draft pick ranks as the No. 5 edge rusher in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers also announced that cornerback ﻿Darqueze Dennard﻿ and LB ﻿Mark Nzeocha﻿ have been activated from the team's practice squad.

Related Content

news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday and is in track to play in the Divisional Round versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to return vs. Bills in Divisional Round

After missing the last three games, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ has no injury designation and is set to play in Sunday's playoff game versus the Bills. 
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. Bills following Wednesday arrest

Coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. the Bills. Gay was arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage on Wednesday night. 
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noncommittal on Mike McCarthy: 'A lot to think about regarding these coaches'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't rubber-stamping the return of coach Mike McCarthy less than a week after a disappointing playoff exit.
news

Panthers expected to hire ex-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator

The Panthers have their new offensive coordinator. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the team is expected to hire former Giants HC Ben McAdoo as their new OC.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen, both nursing ankle injuries, will be game-time decisions on Sunday versus the Rams, per coach Bruce Arians.
news

Giants hire Joe Schoen as next general manager

The Giants have hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM, the team announced Friday.
news

Eagles HC Sirianni hoping he can convince Jason Kelce to return for 2022: 'I sent him two kegs of beer'

Nick Sirianni is hoping to convince Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce to return for his 12th season over the summer.
news

Packers WR Randall Cobb pursues 'storybook ending' upon return for playoffs

Green Bay packers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb speaks on his return from injury as he enters the playoffs looking to win another Super Bowl ring. 
news

Chargers GM Telesco not thinking about job security after missing playoffs again

Having missed the playoffs once again, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn't thinking about job security, but looking ahead at improving his club. 
