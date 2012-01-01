49ers minus 2 wide receivers for finale

Published: Jan 01, 2012 at 05:30 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers were are without two wide receivers for the regular season finale, with wide receiver and return man Ted Ginn Jr. sidelined by an ankle injury and Kyle Williams out with a concussion.

Neither practiced all week. Brett Swain, who entered Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams with one reception, starts for Ginn. Wide receiver Joe Hastings was promoted from the practice squad.

Rams quarterback Sam Bradford is missing his sixth start with a high left ankle sprain and backup A.J. Feeley misses his fourth in a row with a broken thumb on his throwing hand, leaving journeyman Kellen Clemens to make his third consecutive start.

