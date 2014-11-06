49ers' Marcus Lattimore retires after comeback from injury stalls

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- NFL.com reported that 49ers running back Marcus Lattimore has decided to retire after he tried for two years to come back from a horrific knee injury while playing at South Carolina.
- The Vacaville (California) Reporter profiled former NFL running back Herschel Walker, who talked to troops at Travis Air Force Base about dealing with mental illness.
- The Philadelphia Eagles' official website featured the team's cheerleaders, who have been nominated for the Salute To Service Award.
- Columbus (Georgia) Ledger-Inquirer reported that Fox Sports will air part of its NFL pre-game show on Sunday from Fort Benning.
- ESPN profiled Anna Isaacson, who was chosen to become the NFL's vice president of social responsibility.
- The Boston Globe featured the Boston Brawlers of the FXFL, whose players are hoping for one more shot at the NFL.
- NPR reported on the sideline video robot used by Dartmouth to connect neurologists to the football team.
- KGNS-TV in Laredo, Texas, examined the helmets being used by local high schools and whether they meet the standards of the Virginia Tech STAR ratings.
- The Associated Press reported that the University of Arkansas will bring together representatives from many colleges for a concussion summit next week.
- WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio, talked to high school officials who are concerned that sports specialization can lead to more injuries.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor