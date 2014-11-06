49ers' Marcus Lattimore retires after comeback from injury stalls

Published: Nov 06, 2014 at 03:50 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • ESPN profiled Anna Isaacson, who was chosen to become the NFL's vice president of social responsibility.
  • NPR reported on the sideline video robot used by Dartmouth to connect neurologists to the football team.
  • The Associated Press reported that the University of Arkansas will bring together representatives from many colleges for a concussion summit next week.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

