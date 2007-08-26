49ers make first round of cuts

Santa Clara, CA –- With the approaching NFL-mandatory cut-down to 75 players on Tuesday, August 28, the San Francisco 49ers waived nine players and placed two on injured reserve.
The 49ers waived four-year veteran LB Roderick Green, second-year WR Marcus Maxwell, first-year players K MacKenzie Hoambrecker, G Nick Steitz, and LB John Syptak and rookies P Ken Parrish, CB Sammy Joseph, FB Steve Dildine, and WR Dominque Zeigler. The 49ers placed DE Melvin Oliver and WR C.J. Brewer on injured reserve. Oliver suffered an ACL injury during the OTAs in June, while Brewer suffered an ACL injury earlier in the week.