49ers look like serious player in Manning pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jim Harbaugh coaching Peyton Manning. In the Bay Area, they're beginning to think about the possibility and believe it truly might happen.
A former NFL quarterback, Harbaugh worked wonders with Alex Smith last season and now all signs point to the 49ers being a serious player in the Manning sweepstakes. Smith, who had a three-year offer on the table to return, traveled to Miami on Sunday to meet with the Dolphins.
If San Francisco doesn't sign Manning, the 49ers will have some serious relationship-building to do.
The Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos, the other two Manning finalists, could face similar issues if they don't get him.
Everybody is anticipating Manning's decision.