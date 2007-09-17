49ers linebacker Willis voted Week 1 NFL Rookie of the Week

!Diet Pepsi 2007 Rookie of the Year Voters on NFL.com and via Sprint wireless service have made their choice. Linebacker Patrick Willis of the San Francisco 49ers is the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played Sept. 6-10, the NFL announced today. Willis recorded 11 tackles and forced a fumble in his first regular-season game, helping the 49ers to a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Willis led the 49ers in total tackles and joined Oakland's Kirk Morrison and Tampa Bay's Barrett Ruud as league leaders in Week 1 with nine solo tackles. More than 82,500 fans voted this week on NFL.com and via Sprint wireless service. Willis was selected from among five finalists. The other finalists were wide receiver John Broussard of the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver Calvin Johnson of the Detroit Lions, running back Marshawn Lynch of the Buffalo Bills, and running back Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings. After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com and via Sprint wireless service throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLII in Arizona. This is Pepsi's sixth year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the third year that Diet Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.