49ers LB Willis limited in practice, questionable vs. Seahawks

Published: Dec 23, 2011 at 08:44 AM

As expected, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis is listed as questionable for Saturday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a strained right hamstring.

Willis, who has been sidelined for the last two weeks, was also questionable last week leading up to the 49ers' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The difference this week is that Willis returned to practice for the first time in a limited role Thursday and again on Friday.

CSNBayArea.com reported that Willis would likely be a game-time decision and that weather in Seattle -- temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s with showers -- would play a factor into the team's decision to sit or play him.

If Willis can't play, Larry Grant, who has played admirably, would start his third straight game at linebacker.

The 49ers also listed wide receiver Braylon Edwards (knee), wide receiver Ted Ginn (ankle) and running back Bruce Miller (knee) as questionable.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page.

