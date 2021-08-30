Around the NFL

49ers LB coach Johnny Holland stepping away due to cancer recurrence 

Published: Aug 30, 2021 at 07:09 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Longtime NFL assistant Johnny Holland, who was set for his fifth season with the San Francisco 49ers, announced Monday he will take some time away to receive cancer treatment due to a recurrence of multiple myeloma.

The 56-year-old Holland, the Niners' linebackers coach, stated that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September of 2019 and has dealt with remission and relapse. He will step away on Sept. 6.

Holland's full statement through the team can be read here:

"It has been an emotional few years for me and my family. In September of 2019, I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and have gone through several rounds of remission and relapse. Unfortunately, the cancer has returned and, beginning on September 6th, I will take some time away from the team to receive treatment. In sharing the details of my diagnosis, my desire is that I can be an advocate and beacon of hope for those who are battling cancer to help remind them that we're all in this together. 

"I am thankful to the York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and the entire 49ers organization for their constant support and encouragement. I would also like to express my gratitude to the doctors and healthcare professionals at Stanford Medical Center and UCSF Medical Center, who continue to assist me during my treatment plan. And, of course, my wife, Faith, and our children, who have been a blessing with their endless love.

"Thank you in advance for respecting my privacy as we continue to work through my treatments. We remain steadfast in prayer, and I look forward to returning to the team and coaching as soon as possible."

A second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 1987, Holland played seven seasons at linebacker for the Pack and began his days as an assistant coach in Green Bay in 1995 as a defensive quality control coach. Holland is a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Following his days with the Packers and prior to joining the 49ers, Holland coached for the Seahawks, Lions, Texans, Raiders and Browns.

