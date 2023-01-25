49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Charles Omenihu available to play vs. Eagles as legal process continues

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game provided he is healthy as the team opts to let "the legal process take care of itself" following Omenihu's arrest this week on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

"We've looked into it for the last 24 hours, or 48 hours," Shanahan said. "Not necessarily myself, but other people. We feel very good letting the legal process take care of itself. Don't feel we should kick him off our team at this time."

According to San Jose (Calif.) Police arrest report, Omenihu's girlfriend alleged that he pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers said that they did not "observe any visible physical injuries," but she did complain of a pain to her arm. The victim declined medical attention at the scene, per the San Jose PD.

The NFL released the following statement on Wednesday: "The matter will be reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status."

Omenihu suffered an oblique injury during the 49ers' 19-12 win over the Cowboys in the Divisional Round, but is expected to practice on Wednesday.

Omenihu started three games for the 49ers this past season and recorded 4.5 sacks, 20 tackles, 16 QB hits and three tackles for loss.