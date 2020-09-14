Around the NFL

49ers HC Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo has 'gotta play better'

Published: Sep 13, 2020 at 09:48 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jimmy Garoppolo picked up where he left off in the Super Bowl. It resulted in another come-from-ahead loss for the 49ers on Sunday.

More criticism for Jimmy G and his missed throws is sure to follow.

There were two balls in particular that the San Francisco quarterback would surely like to have back.

With the Niners trailing by four and a minute remaining, Garoppolo threw short of a wide-open Kendrick Bourne in the end zone, his pass bouncing off Patrick Peterson's helmet. Three plays later on fourth-and-5, Jimmy G threw behind Trent Taylor, which allowed Byron Murphy to recover and bat it away and seal the Arizona Cardinals' 24-20 upset.

"I can't really put my finger on one (play) right now, but there's a number of them," Garoppolo said upon being asked where he'd want a do-over. "Missed throws, missed opportunities we usually make."

Garoppolo finished 19 of 33 for 259 yards and two touchdowns but led just one scoring drive in the second half, struggling with the game on the line much like he did in February against the Chiefs.

"He had some good plays in there, but just like the rest of the offense (he) had some missed opportunities," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "He's gotta play better. We've all gotta play better. The entire offense missed opportunities."

Shanahan electing not to run once in the final two minutes will probably be seen as one. The 49ers struggled to move the ball on the ground for most of the season opener but were effective on their final possession. After taking over from their own 25 with about five minutes left, the Niners gained 32 yards on four attempts as the clock spilled into the two-minute warning. Their next (and final) six plays were all passes and produced 16 yards.

Both developments -- Garoppolo's late struggles and pass-run distribution -- have become polarizing talking points in San Francisco. Shanahan alluded to his team's output on third down (2 of 11) and two trips inside the Arizona 10 amounting to just three points as being equally damaging.

"I thought we had a chance to run away with it in the first half," Shanahan said.

Instead, the Cardinals ran and threw themselves back from a 10-point deficit and won. It was all too familiar for the 49ers.

Related Content

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
news

Late missed FG spoils Bengals QB Joe Burrow's NFL debut

An impressive late-game drive set the stage for a 31-yard field goal that would've propelled Cincinnati into overtime. But, unfortunately for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, things took a turn for the worst.
A member of the Dallas Cowboys kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
news

Dontari Poe lone Cowboys player to kneel during national anthem

During the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner," the majority of the Dallas Cowboys players stood, while DL Dontari Poe took a knee. Across the field, the Rams had multiple players kneeling and some standing. 
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) points toward the sideline between plays during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Saints LB Demario Davis signs three-year, $27M extension before Week 1 win

Demario Davis won twice this weekend. A day before helping the Saints beat the Buccaneers, the All-Pro linebacker signed a three-year extension worth $27 million with $18.35 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
news

No fans for Aaron Rodgers was 'one of the strangest experiences I've had in the NFL'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in peak form on Sunday in Green Bay's 43-34 win over the Vikings, but it was still a very strange setting for the veteran playing in front of no fans. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton downplays end-of-game scuffle with Dolphins 

Cam Newton, in what was his first foray into the longstanding rivalry between New England and Miami, found himself in a postgame scuffle upon kneeling to end the game. The Patriots QB said afterward the Dolphins were attempting to snatch his chain.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

What we learned from Sunday's Week 1 games

Cam Newton carried the Patriots to a victory in his New England debut and made a little history on the way; Gardner Minshew continued the mania as the Jaguars upset the Colts; and Ron Rivera's Washington debut was a victorious one. 
Colts fear RB Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles
news

Colts fear RB Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles

Marlon Mack might have suffered a season-ending injury. The Colts fear their starting running back has a torn Achilles, sources tell Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. 
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., is seen at the Lions NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
news

Lions LB Collins ejected vs. Bears after making contact with referee

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears for unsportsmanlike conduct after making contact with a referee.
Zach Ertz, Howie Roseman got into heated argument after Eagles practice this week
news

Zach Ertz, Howie Roseman got into heated argument after Eagles practice this week

Tensions between Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be on the rise, putting more uncertainty on the tight end's future in Philly.
Sep 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
news

Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 1 games

New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell did not return versus the Bills after suffering a hamstring injury. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the end zone in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Chicago won 27-23.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL