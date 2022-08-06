Around the NFL

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters

Published: Aug 06, 2022 at 07:28 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants his players going right up to the line, but he doesn't want them toeing it.

In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.

"I want everyone challenging each other," Shanahan said Friday, via team transcript. "I don't care how much crap each other talk. I don't care how close they get to fighting. They can do whatever they want to get themselves going and being as intense as they want and bring the best out of each other, which happens a lot that way. And it's the same on the field, but once you throw a punch, you get ejected or you get a penalty. And we pride ourselves on, I want people to be irritants. I want people to get as close as they can to all that stuff. I want people to get right on the line where they're about to black out. But you can't black out on football or you'll cost your team, but I love doing that to other people."

Much of the discourse Tuesday stemmed from Warner admittedly trying to push Aiyuk. With Aiyuk standing up for himself, it eventually led to a brawl.

Shanahan was fine with Aiyuk holding his ground.

"Definitely, I understood what he stood up to," Shanahan said, "so it didn't bother me."

Essentially, Shanahan wants his players pushing their physicality, themselves and their opponents to the limit, but not exceeding it.

Fights in football result in penalties and busted hands, so best to put down your dukes.

"I love the intensity of it," Shanahan said. "I don't think you have to fight to be intense though. Scuffles are scuffles, but then they lead to other stuff. I think that's why we have a guy in the protocol, because we took an unnecessary shot on someone which led to the big fight. And then we had a bunch of haymakers and stuff thrown in there, which will only break hands. I think our team's pretty tough. I think we're pretty physical. I think if most people probably voted on who was the most physical team on tape last year, I think we'd win most of that. And we didn't get in one fight last year, so I don't think that totally pertains to toughness."

While Warner and Aiyuk squared off in a showdown that led to an offense-versus-defense donnybrook on Tuesday, it came after Warner delivered a questionable hit to wide receiver Marcus Johnson. Johnson is now in concussion protocol, as referenced by Shanahan in regard to scuffles leading "to other stuff."

So, with the 49ers having garnered headlines and caused some self-inflicted wounds this week, Shanahan has delivered his message: Keep the intensity up and your hands downs.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints for Christian McCaffrey.

news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell 'preparing like this is my last year'

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Friday on "Inside Training Camp Live" that he's preparing as if 2022 will be his last season.

news

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot injury

Baltimore center Tyler Linderbaum will likely miss a week or two due to a foot injury suffered in practice, which required an MRI, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

Where are Saints WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston at in their recoveries? Why aren't the Jets calling first-round CB Sauce Gardener by his nickname yet? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin took the field with his teammates for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension

After signing a new contract extension, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson expresses his happiness to remain in Pittsburgh.

news

Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting the hang of Andy Reid's offense: 'It's starting to click'

Skyy Moore has flashed playmaking ability in the early stages of training camp in Kansas City's revamped receiver room. Andy Reid's offense isn't easy for rookies to learn, but Moore said he's already starting to make strides.

news

Dak Prescott not fretting Cowboys' WR corps: The young guys will 'step in and take on bigger roles'

The Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick brought question marks at the receiver position in Dallas heading toward the 2022 season. Dak Prescott, though, is not concerned.

news

Raiders' McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' HOF touches: 'It's good for backs to carry the ball in preseason'

The Las Vegas Raiders sat their key offensive pass catchers in Thursday's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their top running backs all saw action in the first preseason game.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson: Travon Walker 'did some really good things' in HOF Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars sat a majority of starters in the team's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker used the opportunity to shine.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW