 Skip to main content
Advertising

49ers' Gore practices, confident he'll play well vs. Cardinals

Published: Nov 17, 2011 at 07:42 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Frank Gore's injured right knee has healed enough to practice on and the two-time Pro Bowl running back expects to play for the San Francisco 49ers when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Gore said Thursday that he hyperextended his knee against the New York Giants last Sunday, but he expects to play against the Cardinals.

"I want to be out there bad," he said. "I'll play. I'll play good."

Gore had his franchise-record streak of five straight games with 100 or more yards rushing end last week against the Giants when he was in njured and held to zero yards on six carries -- his first career game without a yard.

Keeping Gore healthy for the playoffs is paramount.

Gore has had two major knee operations, countless ankle injuries and will be reminded of his most recent major setback when he takes the field against the Cardinals at Candlestick Park. He fractured his hip in a Monday night game against Arizona last November, cutting his season short and leaving everybody wondering whether he'd ever be an elite back again.

He's answered those questions this season to the tune of 782 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. He also has 14 catches for 86 yards and has been a key cog in pass protection during San Francisco's seven-game winning streak. 

"Since we got on a roll, we've just been running the ball successfully," Gore said. "Everybody's been trying to stop it."

Gore has 7,196 career yards rushing and needs 149 more to pass late Hall of Famer Joe Perry (7,344) for the most in 49ers history.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott 'definitely confident' he'll get extension done with Cowboys

A new dad brimming with optimism, Dak Prescott is assured that he'll get a new deal done with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Broncos inform quarterback Russell Wilson he will be released

The Broncos have informed quarterback Russell Wilson that he is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The team confirmed that Wilson would be released after the new league year begins on March 13.
news

Chiefs place franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

The Kansas City Chiefs have franchise-tagged cornerback L'Jarius Sneed ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the team announced Monday. 
news

Dolphins will not franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins will not use the franchise tag on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per sources.