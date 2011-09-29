49ers' Gore limited by ankle, might not be ready to face Eagles

Published: Sep 29, 2011 at 08:34 AM

Frank Gore has no shortage of confidence that the San Francisco 49ers' running game will break out against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. What he's less confident about is that he will be a part of it.

Gore, who was limited by a right ankle injury in last week's win over the Bengals, began the week wearing a walking boot. While 49ers coach Jim Harbaughhas it in mind Gore will play, the running back was limited in practice Wednesday and isn't quite declaring himself game-ready.

"I don't know, man," Gore told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "I really don't know. If I can't go, I can't go."

The 49ers have struggled in the run (30th in the NFL) and the Eagles have struggled stopping it (also ranked 30th), so Gore might be right in predicting a break out week. But it might be up to Anthony Dixon and rookie Kendall Hunter, because Gore doesn't exactly sound convinced his ankle will be healthy enough to give it a run.

