49ers gear up to watch lots of playoff football

"You tend to be a little jealous of the guys that are playing in the playoffs," he said. "All the attention of the sports world is on your games, especially when you get into the second, third round and the games get more and more important. Guys that want to get into the playoffs and are tired of sitting around four or five years in a row not making the playoffs - now we have an opportunity to be one of 12 teams. Next week going into our game we'll be one of eight teams, and hopefully after than game we'll be one of four. We're going to enjoy this."