49ers executives met in person with Crabtree, agent on Tuesday

Three top San Francisco 49ers executives met in person Tuesday with unsigned wide receiver and top draft pick Michael Crabtree and his agent, Eugene Parker.
Crabtree and Parker sat down with 49ers team president Jed York, vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe and general manager Scot McCloughan. Sources told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora the meeting went well, although the sides have yet to agree to a deal.
After two weeks of inactivity between the two sides, this development appears to be a positive step toward getting something done.
Gil Brandt live chat
NFL.com's Gil Brandt was asked during his weekly live chat how much of an impact Michael Crabtree could make on the 49ers this season.
"I do not see Crabtree being a factor with the 49ers this season, even if he showed up in uniform and started practicing immediately. History shows it just doesn't happen when a player has held out for this long." Transcript ...
"The 49ers were pleased to meet with Michael and Eugene in person," team spokesman Bob Lange told The Associated Press.
The former Texas Tech star is the only draft pick who has yet to sign, so this meeting could point to progress in him finally ending his contract impasse. It's not common for a player to join in on such contract talks.
San Francisco's early season success could be enticing.
The 22-year-old Crabtree hasn't accepted the 49ers' long-standing offer for approximately five years and $20 million with a reported $16 million guaranteed -- instead seeking money comparable to the higher picks.
Coach Mike Singletary acknowledged last month that the 49ers discussed changing their offer to Crabtree.
York said in mid-September the team hoped for a face-to-face meeting with Crabtree but hadn't heard back from Parker. So, this marked the first session with all the major parties involved at the table.
They met at an undisclosed spot in the Bay Area away from the team's Santa Clara headquarters.
The 49ers selected Crabtree with the 10th pick in this year's draft and could use the wideout's game-breaking ability in the passing game. That said, he has a lot of catching up to do to learn the offense after missing all of training camp.
He also sat out the 49ers' offseason minicamps and organized team activities while recovering from a foot injury, but was a regular presence for rehabilitation and strengthening workouts at the Niners' training facility.
Singletary, whose team leads the NFC West and at 3-1 is off to its best start since 2002, said Monday he would welcome Crabtree whenever he shows up to join the team.
The 49ers must sign Crabtree by Nov. 17 for him to remain eligible to play this season. The team would have a seven-week window before the 2010 draft to trade Crabtree if he doesn't sign. If Crabtree is not traded, he would go back into the draft next April.
Crabtree caught 97 passes for 1,165 yards and 19 touchdowns last year during his sophomore season at Texas Tech. He finished his college career with 231 receptions for 3,127 yards and 41 TDs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report