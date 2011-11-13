49ers discover they can win with -- not in spite of -- Smith

Sure, San Francisco has enough of a cushion in the NFC West to float a trial balloon, but this wasn't about that. This was having the faith in Smith to lead them to victory and they turned him loose. He threw the ball 30 times, completing 19 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He's thrown more times in a few games this season but never did so much of the game plan hinge on his arm and never had he looked so smooth.