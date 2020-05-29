Around the NFL

Friday, May 29, 2020 09:46 AM

49ers' Dee Ford had 'pretty extensive' knee cleanup 

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford ended up undergoing knee surgery after all.

Ford told reporters Friday that he had a "pretty extensive cleanup" on his knee a couple of weeks after the season, but feels great now, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

After the season, GM John Lynch said he didn't think Ford would need surgery. It turns out the edge rusher would undergo the knife soon after.

Ford was limited all season with knee tendinitis and missed five games due to a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old played just 22 percent of defensive snaps last regular season, per Next Gen Stats, but saw that participation rise to 53.2 percent in the postseason.

Dealing with the injuries, Ford compiled 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles in 2019 and added a postseason sack and three tackles. With the knee cleaned up, the Niners hope those numbers rise for a fully healthy Ford in 2020.

Related Content

A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmets are seen on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Cleveland. The Seahawks defeated the Browns 32-28. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Browns will reopen facilities to some employees on June 1

The team's reopening will include its Berea headquarters as well as FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland.
Zimmer: Diggs trade wasn't about getting rid of 'pain in the butt'
news

Zimmer: Diggs trade wasn't about getting rid of 'pain in the butt'

Stefon Diggs and the Vikings weren't on the greatest terms. But Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said trading him had more to do with cap space and what the Bills offered.
DeAndre Hopkins: 'I know I'm the best' WR in NFL
news

DeAndre Hopkins: 'I know I'm the best' WR in NFL

The new Cardinals wide receiver said Thursday on the Jalen & Jacoby Show there is no doubt he's the top WR in the league, ahead of the likes of Michael Thomas and Julio Jones.
Harbaugh: Next step for Lamar Jackson is improving deep ball
news

Harbaugh: Next step for Lamar Jackson is improving deep ball

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh examines what's next for the NFL's reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, and how the QB can get even better by exploiting one-on-one coverage downfield. 
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon (99) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Texans 41-7. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Ravens LB Matthew Judon signs franchise tag

Matthew Judon played a key role for the Ravens defense in 2019, and now he's officially going to run it back next season after signing his franchise tag, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Eli Apple defends as he warms up against the Indianapolis Colts during a NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Colts 34-7. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Panthers sign CB Eli Apple, add much-needed depth to secondary

Eli Apple is staying in the NFC South. The former Saints cornerback has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Thursday. 
NFL extends virtual offseason, eyes return of coaches
news

NFL extends virtual offseason, eyes return of coaches

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday the league's virtual offseason has been extended two more weeks. His latest memo included an interesting wrinkle, though: Coaches could be back in facilities as soon as next week.
NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles
news

NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles

The NFL, NFL Players Association and Electronic Arts announced a six-year renewal to their partnership, marking what the partners called "the biggest and widest-reaching interactive entertainment agreement in NFL history."
Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement
news

Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement

Multiple issues ultimately sidelined Trent Williams for all of 2019. But the veteran OT told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport there was a period in which he was willing to play for the Redskins.
NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal
news

NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal

The league did not vote as expected Thursday on a proposed rule change to provide an alternative to the onside kick.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

Minshew: 2020 predictions should put chip on Jags' shoulder

The Jaguars have already been written off in 2020. Second-year QB Gardner Minshew said the grim forecasts can be used as bulletin-board material, as Jacksonville sets out to prove it's better than advertised.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL