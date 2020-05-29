49ers' Dee Ford had 'pretty extensive' knee cleanup 

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford ended up undergoing knee surgery after all.

Ford told reporters Friday that he had a "pretty extensive cleanup" on his knee a couple of weeks after the season, but feels great now, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

After the season, GM John Lynch said he didn't think Ford would need surgery. It turns out the edge rusher would undergo the knife soon after.

Ford was limited all season with knee tendinitis and missed five games due to a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old played just 22 percent of defensive snaps last regular season, per Next Gen Stats, but saw that participation rise to 53.2 percent in the postseason.