49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Given the timing of his injury, it's not a surprise that the 23-year-old looks good running in a straight line at this stage. Still, it's a positive to see that explosiveness in April and portends to a seamless return for the former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bosa's was one of numerous Niners injuries that derailed the 2020 season and sent them from Super Bowl participant to NFC West cellar dweller. The 49ers pass rush struggled without Bosa for the bulk of the season. It's a great sign to see him on track to return.