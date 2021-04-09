Around the NFL

49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Published: Apr 09, 2021 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Nick Bosa﻿'s 2020 campaign ended after just two games.

The San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher tore his ACL 11 defensive snaps into that Sept. 20 game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets. 

Nearly seven months later, Bosa is looking good in his rehab process.

Given the timing of his injury, it's not a surprise that the 23-year-old looks good running in a straight line at this stage. Still, it's a positive to see that explosiveness in April and portends to a seamless return for the former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bosa's was one of numerous Niners injuries that derailed the 2020 season and sent them from Super Bowl participant to NFC West cellar dweller. The 49ers pass rush struggled without Bosa for the bulk of the season. It's a great sign to see him on track to return.

Regardless of who is under center in 2021, getting difference-makers like Bosa back fully healthy will go a long way in San Francisco's climb back out of the bottom of the division.

Related Content

news

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left. 
news

Brandon Staley: Pairing Corey Linsley with Justin Herbert gives Chargers 'winning edge'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley believes All-Pro center Corey Linsley -- who spent seven seasons with Aaron Rodgers -- can be a difference-maker with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers

It was a surprise to many that wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. Had he not, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin "it would've been K.C." that he signed to play with. 
news

Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.
news

Trevor Lawrence throwing again after left shoulder surgery

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason to be fully healed by training camp. That plan remains on schedule.
news

Byron Jones: Dolphins 'expect a big jump' from QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins star corner ﻿Byron Jones﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and said Miami expects a big leap from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Year 2.
news

Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz headline inaugural class of Bengals Ring of Honor

The two inaugural members of the Bengals Ring of Honor are Paul Brown, Cincinnati's founder, first coach and first general manager, and Hall of Fame offensive lineman ﻿Anthony Munoz﻿.
news

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson ready to 'put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, Kansas City wideout Demarcus Robinson said he expects a more prominent role this season with ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ no longer in K.C.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW