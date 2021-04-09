49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Nick Bosa's 2020 campaign ended after just two games.
The San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher tore his ACL 11 defensive snaps into that Sept. 20 game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.
Nearly seven months later, Bosa is looking good in his rehab process.
Given the timing of his injury, it's not a surprise that the 23-year-old looks good running in a straight line at this stage. Still, it's a positive to see that explosiveness in April and portends to a seamless return for the former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Bosa's was one of numerous Niners injuries that derailed the 2020 season and sent them from Super Bowl participant to NFC West cellar dweller. The 49ers pass rush struggled without Bosa for the bulk of the season. It's a great sign to see him on track to return.
Regardless of who is under center in 2021, getting difference-makers like Bosa back fully healthy will go a long way in San Francisco's climb back out of the bottom of the division.