Around the NFL

49ers DC excited about 'unlimited options' with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford back in lineup

Published: Aug 28, 2021 at 05:08 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

With all the attention being paid to who will lead the 49ers' offense, it's starting to feel more and more like people have forgotten about what's brewing on the other side of the ball.

It's been a little over a year since the 49ers defensive line, led by Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa﻿, anchored a run to Super Bowl LIV -- an achievement that feels like a distant memory, thanks to an injury-stricken 2020 campaign for the club at-large.

An offseason of rehab and re-tooling has positioned San Francisco to remind everyone of what they can do when healthy, with first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans expecting to have Bosa, who returned to team drills for the first time this past week, and a still-rehabbing Dee Ford at his disposal alongside Armstead and newcomers Samson Ebukam and Arden Key.

"I mean, having Dee and Arden and Bosa and Samson, having all those guys available we can do a lot of things," Ryans said Thursday, via team transcript. "All those guys are very talented and you have unlimited options with what you can do with all those guys. All of them are really great talents. All of them are awesome at rushing the passer. And we just want to utilize guys to their best ability. We want to be able to utilize them, utilize their strengths, to help us win games."

As if the potential of this group wasn't already scary enough, Ryans failed to mention second-year defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw﻿, who is only beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become.

In all, the talent that comprises the 49ers' D-line checks about every box you can imagine. Youth, speed, toughness, tenacity; outside of staying healthy, there's not much a coach can want for when examining this unit.

For Bosa and Ford, who played a combined three games in 2020, health will be a major point of concern. The 30-year-old Ford looks to remain a formidable force after a third significant back injury. Bosa, the 2019 Defensive Rookie of Year, re-joins the fray fresh off a torn ACL.

Having already overcome this hurdle twice before, Ford figures to again find his way back to being a serviceable piece. But, as Ryans expressed, Bosa's response to the early-career adversity is going to be crucial to him getting back on track.

"The biggest thing always coming off of an injury, is just the mental hurdle of taking a hit and hitting the ground and getting up and dusting yourself off and understanding that, 'Oh, everything is still intact. I'm still okay.' It's back to football," Ryans said. " ... I see him just continuing to progress. But physically, I think he's fine. It'll just be the mental hurdle of getting over it. And I see him progressing really well in the area."

In a world geared toward a "what have you done for me lately" mentality, no one is going to assume the 49ers defense will perform exactly how they did two seasons ago.

But, if they are able to reclaim a similar identity, it wouldn't be surprising to see the club again in the thick of things come the postseason, regardless of who's under center.

Related Content

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins ruled out vs. Washington after suffering knee injury

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Washington Football Team. The Ravens RB was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The severity of the injury is not immediately known.
news

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to miss about 4 weeks with sprained ACL

Colts QB ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ avoided a worst-case scenario but won't be ready for the start of the 2021 season. Ian Rapoport reports that Ehlinger sprained his ACL and will miss about four weeks, but won't need surgery.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Packers-Bills.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love shows promise, but panics under pressure in return vs. Bills

Jordan Love displayed promise starting the Green Bay Packers' preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills, but a couple of decisions exemplified a still-growing young quarterback.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

The Panthers release fan favorite Joey Slye. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love starts preseason finale vs. Bills

After being sidelined for a week because of injury, ﻿Jordan Love﻿ is set to return to the Packers' lineup.
news

Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, per sources informed of the situation.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High

Longtime Chargers standout, Philip Rivers, who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW