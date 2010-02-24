49ers' Davis among four players set to participate in NFL's USO Tour

Published: Feb 24, 2010 at 10:28 AM

NEW YORK -- San Francisco tight end Vernon Davis and Houston defensive end Mario Williams are among four players who will visit military bases in Southwest Asia this offseason as part of the NFL's annual USO tour.

Williams to embark on USO Tour

Texans defensive end Mario Williams, who the NFL announced Wednesday will be part of its annual USO Tour, has a special connection to the military. Read more at the Texans' official site. More ...

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas also will participate in the tour.

The players will spend a week in Asia visiting U.S. troops as part of a program that started in 1966. Last year Jared Allen, Larry Fitzgerald, Will Witherspoon and Danny Clark visited troops in Iraq and Kuwait.

Current and former coaches Tom Coughlin, Bill Cowher, Jeff Fisher, Jon Gruden and John Harbaugh made a separate trip to Iraq last offseason.

