49ers' Clements voted Week 2 GMC Defensive Player of the Week

Published: Sep 24, 2007 at 07:48 AM

Cornerback Nate Clements of the San Francisco 49ers is the GMC Defensive Player of the Week for games played Sept. 16-17, the NFL announced today.

Clements made six tackles (all solo), had one sack and forced a fumble in the 49ers' 17-16 victory over the St. Louis Rams. In the third quarter, Clements forced a fumble that went through the end zone, resulting in a touchback and thwarting a Rams' drive. The 49ers took possession and began a touchdown drive that gave them a 14-13 lead.

Clements was selected from among five finalists, based on the votes of 46,200 fans this week on NFL.com. The other finalists were linebacker Lance Briggs of the Chicago Bears, linebacker Rosevelt Colvin of the New England Patriots, defensive back Bob Sanders of the Indianapolis Colts and safety Darren Sharper of the Minnesota Vikings.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com throughout the month of January.

Nate Clements, CB, San Francisco 49ers
Nate Clements   Had six tackles, one sack and forced a fumble in San Francisco's 17-16 win over the St. Louis Rams. The fumble in the third quarter led to a touchdown and turned the game around for the Niners.

Rosevelt Colvin, LB, New England Patriots
Rosevelt Colvin   Had five tackles, two sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in New England's 38-14 win over San Diego. Colvin led a defense that never let the Chargers get into a rhythm offensively. He intercepted Philip Rivers on the Chargers' first possession, and his forced fumble later in the first quarter led to a Patriots field goal.

Bob Sanders, DB, Indianapolis Colts
Bob Sanders   Recorded 11 tackles (7 solo) and 2.5 sacks in the Colts' 22-20 victory over the Titans. On a team known for its high-powered offense, Sanders' efforts on defense kept his team in the game. On the Titans' first series of the game, he made five of the first nine tackles and Tennessee failed to convert on fourth-and-1.

Darren Sharper, S, Minnesota Vikings
Darren Sharper   Made 8 tackles (all solo), two interceptions and forced a fumble in the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. With the game tied at 17 and the Lions in Vikings' territory in the fourth quarter, Sharper forced the ball loose from from Detroit WR Roy Williams, and teammate Antoine Winfield recovered for Minnesota.

Lance Briggs, LB, Chicago Bears
Lance Briggs   Recorded 12 tackles (11 solo), one sack and forced a fumble in Chicago's 20-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Briggs' consistent defense helped limit Chiefs RB Larry Johnson to only 55 yards rushing. His fourth-quarter fumble recovery put the ball in the Bears' hands with just over two minutes to play, allowing them to run down the clock.
 

WEEKLY WINNERS

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Birthday No. 45 was Tom Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great. Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.
news

Eagles C Jason Kelce debuts blonde hair after losing trade bet to Zach Ertz

Eagles center Jason Kelce debuted a new blonde look on Thursday, revealing that the hair change was a product of a lost bet with teammate Zach Ertz.
news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence to miss 'significant time' after undergoing foot surgery

﻿DeMarcus Lawrence's lengthy road to recovery has officially begun. The Cowboys' star defensive end underwent surgery Thursday on his fractured foot and will miss "significant time," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Lawrence suffered the break during a 1-on-1 pass rush drill in practice Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW