49ers' Clements voted Week 2 GMC Defensive Player of the Week

Cornerback Nate Clements of the San Francisco 49ers is the GMC Defensive Player of the Week for games played Sept. 16-17, the NFL announced today.
Clements made six tackles (all solo), had one sack and forced a fumble in the 49ers' 17-16 victory over the St. Louis Rams. In the third quarter, Clements forced a fumble that went through the end zone, resulting in a touchback and thwarting a Rams' drive. The 49ers took possession and began a touchdown drive that gave them a 14-13 lead.
Clements was selected from among five finalists, based on the votes of 46,200 fans this week on NFL.com. The other finalists were linebacker Lance Briggs of the Chicago Bears, linebacker Rosevelt Colvin of the New England Patriots, defensive back Bob Sanders of the Indianapolis Colts and safety Darren Sharper of the Minnesota Vikings.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com throughout the month of January.
|Nate Clements,
CB, San Francisco 49ers
|Had six tackles, one sack and forced a fumble in San
Francisco's 17-16 win over the St. Louis Rams. The fumble in the third quarter
led to a touchdown and turned the game around for the Niners.
|Rosevelt Colvin,
LB, New England Patriots
|Had five tackles, two sacks, one interception and two forced
fumbles in New England's 38-14 win over San Diego. Colvin led a defense that
never let the Chargers get into a rhythm offensively. He intercepted Philip
Rivers on the Chargers' first possession, and his forced fumble later in the
first quarter led to a Patriots field goal.
|Bob Sanders,
DB, Indianapolis Colts
|Recorded 11 tackles (7 solo) and 2.5 sacks in the Colts' 22-20
victory over the Titans. On a team known for its high-powered offense, Sanders'
efforts on defense kept his team in the game. On the Titans' first series of
the game, he made five of the first nine tackles and Tennessee failed to
convert on fourth-and-1.
|Darren Sharper,
S, Minnesota Vikings
|Made 8 tackles (all solo), two interceptions and forced a
fumble in the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. With the game tied at
17 and the Lions in Vikings' territory in the fourth quarter, Sharper forced
the ball loose from from Detroit WR Roy Williams, and teammate Antoine Winfield
recovered for Minnesota.
|Lance Briggs,
LB, Chicago Bears
|Recorded 12 tackles (11 solo), one sack and forced a fumble in
Chicago's 20-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Briggs' consistent defense
helped limit Chiefs RB Larry Johnson to only 55 yards rushing. His
fourth-quarter fumble recovery put the ball in the Bears' hands with just over
two minutes to play, allowing them to run down the clock.
