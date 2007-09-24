49ers' Clements voted Week 2 GMC Defensive Player of the Week

Bob Sanders, DB, Indianapolis Colts Recorded 11 tackles (7 solo) and 2.5 sacks in the Colts' 22-20 victory over the Titans. On a team known for its high-powered offense, Sanders' efforts on defense kept his team in the game. On the Titans' first series of the game, he made five of the first nine tackles and Tennessee failed to convert on fourth-and-1.

Darren Sharper, S, Minnesota Vikings Made 8 tackles (all solo), two interceptions and forced a fumble in the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. With the game tied at 17 and the Lions in Vikings' territory in the fourth quarter, Sharper forced the ball loose from from Detroit WR Roy Williams, and teammate Antoine Winfield recovered for Minnesota.