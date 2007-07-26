49ers claim safety Darnell Bing off waivers

Published: Jul 26, 2007 at 11:04 AM

Santa Clara, CA –- The San Francisco 49ers announced today that they have claimed and were awarded safety Darnell Bing off waivers from the Oakland Raiders.

Bing (6-2, 220) spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after being selected in the fourth round (101st overall pick) of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. The former University of Southern California safety saw action in all five preseason games last year before suffering a neck injury during the final contest. At USC, Bing played in 37 games with 35 starts for the Trojans in his three-year career, totaling 182 tackles, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

