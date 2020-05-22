49ers, Chegg to host virtual graduation for 2020 class

The Class of 2020 will not go unrecognized.

The San Francisco 49ers and student-first learning platform Chegg, Inc. announced this week they will partner to host a virtual ceremony for high schoolers across the country who are a part of this year's graduating class. Live-streaming of the May 30 event will be available on 49ers.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter at 8 p.m. ET.

The graduation will include special appearances by 49ers players, musical performances, a commencement address given by former 49ers tackle Joe Staley and congratulatory messages for fans across the country.

The first graduating class of the 49ers' STEM Leadership Institute, a six-year program for students interested in pursuing STEM-related careers, will also be honored.

"During such complicated times, it is crucial that we honor the Class of 2020 and recognize their hard work in reaching this important milestone of graduation," 49ers community impact vice president Jenni Luke said. "We know first-hand from our STEM Leadership Institute graduates that it takes incredible effort and sacrifice to achieve this accomplishment and we are proud to be a part of their graduation day."