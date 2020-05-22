Friday, May 22, 2020 12:01 PM

49ers, Chegg to host virtual graduation for 2020 class

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Class of 2020 will not go unrecognized.

The San Francisco 49ers and student-first learning platform Chegg, Inc. announced this week they will partner to host a virtual ceremony for high schoolers across the country who are a part of this year's graduating class. Live-streaming of the May 30 event will be available on 49ers.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter at 8 p.m. ET.

The graduation will include special appearances by 49ers players, musical performances, a commencement address given by former 49ers tackle Joe Staley and congratulatory messages for fans across the country.

The first graduating class of the 49ers' STEM Leadership Institute, a six-year program for students interested in pursuing STEM-related careers, will also be honored.

"During such complicated times, it is crucial that we honor the Class of 2020 and recognize their hard work in reaching this important milestone of graduation," 49ers community impact vice president Jenni Luke said. "We know first-hand from our STEM Leadership Institute graduates that it takes incredible effort and sacrifice to achieve this accomplishment and we are proud to be a part of their graduation day."

Friends, family and 49ers fans from the 2020 class are encouraged to submit their own graduation photos and videos -- at www.49ers.com/grad -- to be featured during the virtual ceremony.

Related Content

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Browns 20-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Browns offer fans chance to help script plays with Kevin Stefanski

The Browns have had their fair share of playcallers over the past 20 years. Now you can be one too. Cleveland is offering the chance to script plays in a preseason game through the All In Challenge.
Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa among NFL's top 10 disruptors of 2019
news

Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa among NFL's top 10 disruptors of 2019

Which pass rushers were the most disruptive in 2019? Nick Shook dives into Next Gen Stats to find the answer, and he delivers a top-10 list with some surprises.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-24. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Michael Fabiano's 2020 Touches Breakdown

With most roster shuffling in the rearview, Michael Fabiano examines how many touches are available for each team in 2020 compared to last year.
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) hits an onside kick during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

NFL removes trailing requirement on 4th-and-15 proposal

One of the biggest proposed rule changes has undergone a slight change. Next week's owners vote won't stipulate that teams must be losing to attempt a fourth-and-15 play following a score, Tom Pelissero reports. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL