49ers, Brock Purdy never saw loss to Falcons coming, despite all the available excuses

ATLANTA -- Imagine what they would have said about Brock Purdy's MVP chances if he led two late touchdown drives to win Sunday without his top five receivers.

He got the first one and then got the ball back down six with four minutes left. But the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback never saw Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels.

The Falcons showed blitz, and then Daniels dropped back into coverage. Purdy didn't spot him until it was too late.

"It was good play calling by them and good execution by the linebacker," Purdy said. "We've got to protect the ball through and through. And that starts with me at quarterback, and it bleeds into everybody else."

The interception was the fourth turnover of the game for the 49ers and put the nail in the coffin for their chances to win Sunday, to go undefeated and, even less importantly, Purdy's chances of giving Josh Allen a run at MVP.

It was always going to be tough without receiver Mike Evans. But with running back Christian McCaffrey missing close to a half with a "dead" thigh, the 49ers' odds of remaining perfect took a turn for the worse. Even so, Purdy pointed to his two interceptions -- which is fair -- and said the 49ers' upcoming bye week won't be all smiles despite the team being 6-1 and comfortably atop the NFC West.

After all, they were up 14-3 on the Falcons early in the second quarter.

"It'll be good to have some time to be able to heal up and get some of our guys back," Purdy said. "We're 6-1, but this one stings. … Every game, every little thing matters."

Purdy's first interception came in the third quarter, with the 49ers trailing 19-14 and driving. He was rolling out to his right, and it seemed like he wasn't sure whether he should throw it away or take a shot at receiver Christian Kirk down the sideline, then chose something in the middle.

Purdy threw a rope that only a cape-wearing, toe-tapping Falcons safety Jessie Bates III could have made a play on. And he did.

"I gotta completely throw the ball away if I'm not going to make an attempt to a receiver," Purdy said. "So gotta learn from that the tough way."

Though it's hard to win when your team has four turnovers to the opponents' zero, 49ers players tipped their hats to the Falcons. And they're right. The 49ers left the door open, but it was the Falcons who made plays in all three phases of the game to win.

Last year, we saw how the 49ers were able to withstand injuries until the wrong guys were hurt (Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and George Kittle). On Sunday, and in the second half last week against Washington, we saw that this 49ers offense is not very good when Evans and McCaffrey aren't playing.

McCaffrey had 69 total yards on the 49ers' first touchdown drive. But he took a nasty fall after one catch and run, and that seemed to cause him some problems.

"My leg just died on me," McCaffrey said. "I'm not worried about it, and I know I'll be ready to go. And we'll get this thing back on track."

McCaffrey sat out almost two quarters before returning. One wonders what kind of numbers he would have put up, as he was the No. 1 passing target while Purdy continues to work the kinks out with Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and Christian Kirk, the only four receivers active for the game.

In McCaffrey's place, Kaelon Black had a 30-yard touchdown run, but he and Jordan James each fumbled. And a playbook that was already pared down without Evans was severely impacted.

"There are a lot of things that we obviously love to do with him," Purdy said. "You know what Christian can do as a running back and receiver. I'm not saying those other guys can't -- it's just Christian, you know, is a Hall of Famer.

"And so, um, yeah, it obviously changes up our game plan."

For all the talk about the team being undefeated, it's easy to look back now and wonder whether the 49ers would have even beaten the Commanders without Evans gutting it out for a half with a bad Achilles.

"I'm always going to stand up for the guys that we have on the field," Kittle said. "Did we go in that game with four active receivers, which I don't know if we've ever done that in the Kyle Shanahan era?"

Kittle admitted he was hyping up Cooks and Kirk -- and Cowing and Watkins -- in practice last week because he does believe in them.

But …

"Yes, is the game plan different when there's not a Mike Evans, Hall of Famer?" Kittle asked reporters rhetorically. "When Ricky Pearsall's not out there, who's an elite man-to-man win guy, our rookie (De'Zhaun) Stribling, um, Deebo Samuel, like, yeah, is the game plan different? Sure, it's incredibly different."

Kittle praised Shanahan's ability to scheme up backup players. The team hopes to get receiver Demarcus Robinson back after the bye. Maybe Evans, knowing how driven he is, will be ready by then too.

As Kittle said, "Losing sucks." But losing when you're 6-0, injured and on the road is understandable.

"When you do lose, especially in this organization, it makes everybody really just look at yourself in the mirror," Kittle said. "I think it's going to spark a bigger fire underneath us. All we want to do is win.

"And it could be worse. We didn't have a bunch of guys get injured today, and we got guys coming back. So I'm excited about that."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.