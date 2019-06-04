Around the NFL

49ers All-Pro NaVorro Bowman officially retires

Published: Jun 04, 2019 at 09:08 AM

A tackling machine for eight seasons in the Bay Area, NaVorro Bowman officially retired on Tuesday afternoon and did so as a San Francisco 49er.

For seven-plus seasons, the linebacker was a terror for the Niners, earning four Pro Bowl bids and three All-Pro selections in the red and gold.

"NaVorro gave his heart and soul to this team for the last eight years, and for that we are all extremely grateful," San Francisco general manager John Lynch said in a team press release. "During that time, NaVorro was a key component of one of the best teams in the league, and his passion for the game allowed him to quickly become a favorite of our faithful fans."

While the team stated that Bowman made it clear he wanted to walk away as a 49er, San Francisco was not able to sign him to a ceremonial one-day contract as it would have required a transaction on a full roster.

Bowman, a 2010 third-round pick out of Penn State, did not play in 2018, so 2017 stands as his final NFL season -- one in which he was cut by the 49ers and signed three days later by the Oakland Raiders.

His final season tallies saw him turn in 127 tackles, six for a loss and three passes defended in 15 games. It was the fifth time he topped 100 tackles in his career, a mark he surpassed every season in which he played double-digit games.

Across his career, much of which was spent lining up next to Patrick Willis as one of the NFL's most fearsome linebacking duos, Bowman produced 798 tackles with 14 sacks, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and five interceptions.

