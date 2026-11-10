49ers add Keenan Allen, but no more trades on defense. Here's who they need to step up

Nick Bosa was asked last week about the possibility of the San Francisco 49ers making more moves before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and he shrugged.

"It seems like we're pretty stacked," the defensive end said.

The 49ers had already traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and there were a few holes left on the roster of the best team in the NFC. Another pass rusher, a healthy receiver, another cornerback …

Notice we didn't say young receiver. The 49ers did wind up making another trade Tuesday, acquiring receiver Keenan Allen in an obvious attempt to pad an NFL record. San Francisco has already set the mark with touchdown catches from seven different players age 30 or older this season, and the 34-year-old Allen will likely make it eight at some point this season.

All told, the 49ers now have 11 players who are 32 or older.

But they're all pretty good. So, with the help of some Bengay and some younger teammates, the push for the Super Bowl resumes in Dallas on Sunday against the Cowboys. There's a chance that receiver Deebo Samuel, who turns 31 in January, will be back from his hamstring injury for that game, though it seems Mike Evans (Achilles tendinitis) is at least another week away.

The 49ers, ironically, had one of the bigger potential trade pieces on the market -- backup quarterback Mac Jones -- but made it clear in the offseason that the price tag would be too high for anyone to come calling. Though he is in the last year of his contract and should walk in the spring, Jones played very well last season, and the Niners feel they could still contend if starter Brock Purdy went down with an injury again.

As far as the rest of the "holes" on the roster, the 49ers are now counting on a handful of younger players to step up down the stretch at a few different positions on defense.

DE Romello Height

The 49ers have been held without a sack for two consecutive games, but they weren't giving up high draft picks for Maxx Crosby, and the 0-8 Chargers weren't taking calls on Khalil Mack for some strange reason. But the 49ers have Bosa back, and they just added some serious interior push with Buckner … and they have a nonstop rookie in Height.

He has only 1.5 sacks this season, but he has been able to get off blocks and play different roles for the defense, like dropping in coverage.

"He's that edge rusher, that guy that can do some different things for us," defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. "And to watch him grow every single week and get better …

"There were a couple of times when he's got a chance to finish, so it's not a finished product. His ability to get out to the quarterback is special. His ability to swarm and his ability to run around and hustle is different. It's perfect for us."

Height played five games with a giant club on his right hand after breaking it in Week 2 against Miami, but the club was off Sunday against the Raiders, which should help down the stretch.

DTs Sebastian Valdez and James Thompson Jr.

The two undrafted defensive tackles (Valdez in 2025, Thompson in 2026) have been solid when called upon. Now they will be asked to do more with promising rookie Gracen Halton out for the year with a broken and dislocated ankle. Some felt the 49ers might add someone after Halton's injury Sunday, but they have a lot of faith in defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and these two players.

Thompson, the rookie, is built more like an offensive lineman -- he's one of the Niners' few D-linemen with great size -- and is very strong in the trenches.

The 49ers have a lot of depth up front despite all the injuries, and CJ West is back this week after missing six games with a knee injury. Plus, ends Mykel Williams and Keion White can move inside on passing downs.

CB Nate Hobbs

The former Raiders and Packers defensive back is finally healthy after straining his groin in the preseason joint practice against the Titans. He is a very physical player who is better in the slot than he is outside, but he has played in both spots.

Starting outside cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green were both banged up Sunday but appear to be OK, while slot corner Upton Stout has been battling a shoulder injury since Week 4 that kept him out of one game. Hobbs gives the 49ers options if any of the three gets hurt, and he could also be used in dime packages the way Jack Jones was at times early in the season.

CB Ephesians Prysock

The rookie has been playing more since the Niners cut Jones two weeks ago, and he got scorched pretty badly by Tre Tucker and other Raiders receivers on Sunday. But that's how young cornerbacks learn and get better in the NFL. It will he interesting to see how much more rope the 49ers give Prysock with Hobbs back. He can definitely grab it with his 80-inch wingspan.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.