38-year-old Favre says arm is 'fatigued'

"I wondered this morning when I got up, 'What in the heck am I doing?"' Favre said. "The answer to that question is I love to play. I hate to study. At times, I hate to practice, but I love to play. I know I need to study and I know I need to practice and I know how important it is. That doesn't mean I have to like it. The question I have to ask myself is am I willing to do that? And the answer is yes."