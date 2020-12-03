32 players nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Published: Dec 03, 2020 at 01:00 PM

The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced Thursday. Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr. 

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community -- Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler -- will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, Dec. 18.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees

Table inside Article
Team Player
Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens DE Calais Campbell
Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White
Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater
Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack
Cincinnati Bengals LB Josh Bynes
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
Denver Broncos CB Bryce Callahan
Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Houston Texans DT Brandon Dunn
Indianapolis Colts DE Justin Houston
Jacksonville Jaguars DE Josh Allen
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Rams S John Johnson
Miami Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy
Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints T Ryan Ramczyk
New York Giants DB Logan Ryan
New York Jets DL Folorunso Fatukasi
Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce
Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle Seahawks LB K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill
Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Past Recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Table inside Article
Year Player Team
2019 RB Adrian Peterson Washington Football Team
2018 QB Drew Brees New Orleans Saints
2017 LB Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers
2016 RB Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts
2015 CB Charles Woodson Oakland Raiders
2014 WR Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Chiefs, Steelers, Saints can clinch playoff berths in Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers could possibly sew up postseason spots and their divisions by week's end, while the New Orleans Saints can also wrap up a postseason spot.
news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Six offenses I don't trust

With playoff races heating up heading into December, David Carr lists six offenses he doesn't trust down the stretch. Plus, updated player rankings for Week 13.
news

Recentive helps drive Sundays

On an NFL Sunday afternoon there are typically at least 11 games being played, sometimes with as many as eight occurring at the same time. Recentive helps the NFL figure out which games to show in which markets.
news

NFL Week 13 game picks: Undefeated no more! Washington stuns Steelers

Is the Steelers' undefeated run about to end in shocking fashion? Who'll prevail in an enticing showdown of 8-3 teams: Cleveland or Tennessee? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 13 slate.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL