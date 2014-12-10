26 NFL players named to USA Football's All-Fundamentals Team

Twenty-six NFL players across 22 teams have been selected for the 2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team. This team honors players -- 11 offense, 11 defense and four special teams -- who exhibit exemplary football techniques for youth players to emulate.
USA Football is the sport's national governing body and educates more youth and high school football coaches combined than any organization in the United States.
The sixth annual USA Football All-Fundamentals Team recognizes NFL players who employ proper technique, particularly when blocking and tackling, which fosters inherent safety benefits and better on-field performance.
Each player chosen for the All-Fundamentals Team will receive a $1,000 equipment grant from USA Football to donate to the youth or high school football program of his choice.
A fan vote at www.facebook.com/usafootball will determine All-Fundamentals Team captains. Fans may vote for one captain on offense, defense and special teams. USA Football will award each of the three captains an additional $1,000 equipment grant to donate ($2,000 total). Voting is open through Tuesday, Dec. 23.
"These 26 men serve as examples to the millions of youth football players across the nation that fundamentals are vital to success at every level," said Carl Peterson, USA Football's chairman and longtime NFL executive who helped select the team. "According to medical experts, players who master the fundamentals and learn them at younger ages are safer as they progress within the sport."
USA Football in 2014 educated more than 150,000 youth football coaches in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., through its online courses. Approximately 2.6 million American children age 6-14 play organized tackle football, placing it among the country's most popular youth sports.
The USA Football All-Fundamentals Team was assembled with guidance from a five-person selection committee:
- Charles Davis, Football analyst for NFL Network and FOX Sports.
- Herm Edwards, ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL head coach.
- Merril Hoge, ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL running back.
- Carl Peterson, USA Football chairman, former NFL team executive and assistant coach.
- Bill Polian, ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL general manager.
More on past USA Football All-Fundamentals Team players' techniques is available at: www.usafootball.com/all-fundamentals-team.
2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team
Offense
Defense
Special Teams
-- USA Football Communications